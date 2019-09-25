Heavy rains prompt drainage fix to Trail Sk8Park

The job is expected to be completed this week

Matt Campbell, from Sierra Landscaping, was tasked with cutting into the skate park concrete on Tuesday. The slab will be pulled up so drainage pipe can be installed. Sheri Regnier photo

A small project that involves lifting up instead of “dropping in” is underway at the Trail Sk8Park this week.

A worker from Sierra Landscaping was on site early Tuesday morning cutting into the concrete walkway in the lower section of the park.

“The issue is the drainage from the garden area between the large seating area on the sponsor wall,” Trisha Davison, the city’s head of recreation, told the Trail Times.

“In heavy rains, the area doesn’t drain effectively so in order to prevent standing water from accumulating, an improved drainage line is being installed.”

She says the problem with water accumulation only recently came to light.

“The issue was identified during a heavy rain event in August and, as such, it was determined it should be dealt with while we were still engaged with the contractors” Davison explained.

“Further, the fall rains would likely have been problematic in the area.”

Approximately 20 feet of drainage pipe will be installed, and the job is expected to be finished this week.

The popular East Trail park can still be used while the work is underway.

In skateboarder lingo, the term “dropping in” refers to how most boarders enter the bowls and ramps.

At the top edge of skateboard ramps and along the edges of bowls there is a rounded raised lip called the ‘coping.’ Being able to “drop in” allows skateboarders to go from standing on the edge of the coping, straight into skateboarding with a lot of speed down the ramp.

The Trail Sk8Park has been in use since last fall, though the official opening was held a few month ago, in July.

As well, the family-friendly amenity required the city to modify a few longstanding regulations. In May, the permitted zone to run dogs off-leash near the boat launch narrowed to include only the foreshore, and parking on the beach is meant just for boat launch users.