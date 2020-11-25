Photo: Trail Times file

Photo: Trail Times file

Heavy traffic back up in Trail after 3-vehicle collision on the bridge

A collision on the Trail bridge backed up traffic through the city's core on Wednesday afternoon

A three-vehicle collision on the Trail bridge Wednesday afternoon backed up traffic through the city core whilst crews worked to secure and clear the scene.

A team from Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue was already nearby, having been called to Canada Safeway in East Trail for a fire alarm just past 2 p.m.

With that call under control by 2:40 p.m., within two minutes came a second call, that being the crash between two cars and a transport truck on the Victoria Street Bridge.

“Just as our crews were clearing from the Safeway call, they were re-deployed to a three-car MVI (motor vehicle incident) involving a semi trailer and two sedans,” Captain Grant Tyson reported in an afternoon news brief. “There were no injuries, westbound lanes were closed for almost one hour.”

The MVI is under investigation by the RCMP.

Regarding the call to Safeway, Tyson says staff and shoppers were evacuated due to a potential fire in the store’s heating/cooling system.

“Upon arrival the building was cleared by on-scene personnel,” he explained. “And the building was allowed to re-open for business.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
auto accident City of Trail

Interior Health reports 70 new cases overnight

