Hedley teen killed in Highway 3 crash remembered for charity and kindness

“Mary was just, well, Mary.”

That’s how Christine Allison most easily describes her youngest daughter – with a note of pride and wonder in her voice – after she was killed Friday, Aug. 5 in a single vehicle car accident on Highway 3 near Bromley Rock.

Mary Allison was 19.

“She was loved by all. She just had that about her.”

Mary was the youngest of four children, who grew up in Hedley, B.C.

“She was so kind and kind-hearted,” said Christine. “She had such a big heart and she just trusted everybody. She always found the good in people and she helped out wherever she could. If her friends needed food she wouldn’t hesitate to come home and grab food out of the fridge and freezer and go give it to them. She was so amazing for her little, young years.”

She never passed a person on the street with a sign asking for help, without giving what she had. And often she would sit and offer companionship to someone in need.

“She would give her last five bucks if anybody ever need it. She always made friends wherever she went and she never looked down on anybody.”

Mary attended school in Keremeos, but did not enjoy the classroom, said Christine.

She liked drawing and painting, and loved animals.

“She’d be bringing home stray kittens from everywhere.”

Christine acknowledged her daughter struggled at times, and with a small laugh agreed to call her “a difficult teenager.”

However Mary was growing, and just in the last week was talking to her mom about getting a job, and asking what kind of profession might suit her.

“I think there was a bit of a turning point.”

When Christine went to bed Thursday, Aug. 4, Mary was in her bedroom, watching a movie.

“She was in such good spirits, and just happy, and it never even crossed my mind that she was going to leave.”

That’s why when police knocked on her door early the next morning Christine simply didn’t believe what they were telling her.

“I said ‘No, Mary is in her room. And of course, I went running down to her room.’ “

Christine stressed her thanks to the RCMP for their kindness towards Mary and her family.

It is still hard for her to believe.

“It’s surreal, and it’s not real, and I don’t think it will really kick in until I am able to see her… Right now it doesn’t feel like she’s gone. I’m waiting for a text message from her that says ‘Hey Mom…’ “

Mary and her large extended family are members of the Upper Similkameen Indian Band.

On Friday a fire was lit at the Allison’s home.

“As soon as we find out someone has passed we start a fire and that fire is supposed to go for many days… It helps them, and it guides them,” explained Christine.

