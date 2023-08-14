Helicopter used to rescue fallen rock climber near Castlegar

Multiple West Kootenay agencies joined together to rescue a fallen climber on Sunday.

Around 11:30 a.m., BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) and Castlegar Fire Department (CFD) crews were called to the Kinnaird Bluffs where a man had fallen while rock climbing.

According to CFD Chief Sam Lattanzio, the man sustained serious injuries and required a long-line helicopter and rescue crew to extract him from the side of the mountain.

BC Wildfire Service crews were able to provide the helicopter and lift the injured climber.

The man was then flown to a landing zone in Castlegar’s Grandview neighbourhood where an ambulance was waiting to transport him to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

Castlegar Search and Rescue (CSAR) and Nelson Search and Rescue (NSAR) also participated in the rescue.

“CFD would like to thank, CSAR, NSAR, BCAS and BCWS for the combined effort in accomplishing this rescue,” said Lattanzio.

