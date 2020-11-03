Photo: Unsplash

Help for income-qualified Trail residents to lower energy bills this winter

Trail FAIR will assist with filling out the FortisBC application

The transition into cooler weather means homeowners are starting to turn on their heating systems to keep warm.

With that in mind, FortisBC is helping income-qualified customers lower their energy use with free energy saving upgrades and evaluations.

Eligible Trail homeowners and tenants can get help to access this opportunity from the Trail Family and Individual Resource Centre (FAIR) Society, where staff will help with the application process to receive these upgrades.

“We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many British Columbians,” says FortisBC’s Lauren Lea.

“And we want to let customers know about the programs available to help them save energy and lower their energy bills this winter season.”

FortisBC works closely with Trail FAIR to connect income-qualified customers with the Energy Conservation Assistance Program.

Through this program customers can learn more about how they use energy in their homes, have LED light bulbs, energy efficient shower heads and other energy-efficiency upgrades installed to help lower energy use and save money in their homes.

Around 50 per cent of energy used in the home goes toward space heating so it’s important to know where there may be areas of heat loss around the residence.

Through this program, homeowners work with an energy coach who will help them identify areas of heat loss and provide assistance, like installing weatherstripping for example, to seal gaps and cracks around exterior doors.

By limiting the amount of cooler air getting into the home, homeowners can lower their energy use therefore lowering their monthly energy bills. Certain homes may also qualify for insulation and other upgrades to help make their abodes more energy efficient.

The Energy Conservation Assistance Program provides these upgrades, energy coach and contractor visits at no cost to eligible participants.

Adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person visits with energy coaches will follow new processes to protect the health and safety of participants and contractors.

Participants will receive detailed safety instructions for the home visit, including completing a COVID-19 pre-screening questionnaire before the visit, maintaining two metres of physical distance between participants and contractors at all times, and having conversations outside the home when possible.

The program representatives are also performing self-screening on a daily basis and taking precautions when in the home to minimize any COVID-19 risks.

To be eligible for the program, customers must be a FortisBC electricity customer and live in a single family, duplex, townhouse or manufactured home.

Renters can apply for this program by having their landlord complete and sign a consent form.

Customers must meet the household income requirements and show proof of income to participate in the program.

For more information or to apply for the Energy Conservation Assistance Program visit fortisbc.com/ecap or contact Trail FAIR advocate Naomi Bain at 250.364.2326 ext. 235.


