Help nab thieves who stole $5,000 worth of printers from Trail library

The suspects jacked a rear door to the library to gain entry

Stolen printers. Photo: Trail RCMP

Stolen printers. Photo: Trail RCMP

Police are asking for tips in identifying three thieves – and help in locating the 3-D printers – the trio of culprits stole from the Trail and District Public Library in the late hours of Sunday, Sept. 26 or early hours the following morning.

A call about a break, enter and theft at the public library, located in the Riverfront Centre in downtown Trail, came into the police detachment just after 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27

Thieves pried open the rear door to the facility sometime during the night and stole three 3-D printers from inside the library.

The three printers are valued at $5,000.

Security camera footage from inside the library and surveillance footage from the area depicts three suspects:

Suspect #1 is described as a Caucasian man, disposable face mask, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, brown jacket, light colored pants with side pockets, and black shoes

Suspect one. Photo: Trail RCMP

Suspect one. Photo: Trail RCMP

Suspect #2 is described as a Caucasian man with dark hair, wearing a dark coloured face mask, gray and black hooded jacket, light coloured pants, and black shoes.

Suspect 2. Photo: Trail RCMP

Suspect 2. Photo: Trail RCMP

Suspect 2. Photo: Trail RCMP

Suspect 2. Photo: Trail RCMP

Suspect #3 is described as a Caucasian man wearing a brown jacket, gray pants, black shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Suspect 3, blue sweater. Photo: Trail RCMP

Suspect 3, blue sweater. Photo: Trail RCMP

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of the 3-D printers is encouraged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigating officer.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP BriefstheftTrail and District Public Library

Previous story
Family of campers nearly run over by truck east of Harrison Hot Springs
Next story
B.C. requires long-term care staff, visitor vaccination by Oct. 12

Just Posted

Suspect one. Photo: Trail RCMP
Help nab thieves who stole $5,000 worth of printers from Trail library

Andrew McCallum, park maintenance worker at the City of Grand Forks, has been on the ground at James Donaldson Park since the project got underway last month. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
City of Grand Forks renovating James Donaldson Park after brutal summer

The Trail Smoke Eaters hosted the National Women's Team at the Trail Memorial Centre on Monday, defeating the IIHF world champion gold medalists 5-1. Photos: Jim Bailey
Everyone wins at Team Canada – Trail Smoke Eaters match

Trail council poo-pooed Gyro Park and asked city staff to further review possible locations for an off-leash dog park. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail GOC asks for further review of off-leash dog park location