Here’s where Trail residents can vote

Multiple polling locations have been announced for general election day

Advanced voting in the BC election starts today for Kootenay West constituents.

Residents in the Trail area can cast their ballot at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 – located at 2141 Columbia Avenue East Trail – from Thursday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday, Oct. 21 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Or, city residents can vote on general election day, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre.

Electors are reminded to bring valid ID showing their name and home address, their Where to Vote card that they got in the mail, and a pen or pencil to mark their ballot.

Voters are encouraged to wear a mask to the polling station to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

Physical distancing measures and capacity limits will be implemented at all in-person voting places and protective barriers will be set up along with hand sanitizing stations.

For those who requested a vote-by-mail package from Elections BC, return it as soon as possible.

Elections BC must receive vote-by-mail packages by 8 p.m.on Oct. 24, general voting day.

Six candidates are running in the Kootenay West riding and you can look at each of their personal profiles here.

