Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

An assessment is in progress

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed due to high avalanche hazard.

The highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate, 9 km west of Revelstoke, and Clanwilliam Bridge.

Next update will come from DriveBC at around noon.

An assessment is currently in progress.

A closure was previously planned for 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (Mar. 2) for avalanche control work.

Avalanche conditions in the Interior are dangerous at the moment according to Avalanche Canada.

Three skiers were killed in an avalanche on Wednesday (Mar. 1) near Invermere. 12 people have been killed in avalanches in B.C. this season, including seven since Feb. 11. Avalanche Canada has warned that this year’s snowpack is dangerous and difficult to forecast.

