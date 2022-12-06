(Linda’s Quilt Shoppe/Facebook)

(Linda’s Quilt Shoppe/Facebook)

High-end sewing machines stolen from Kelowna business

Rental van used in late-night break-and-enter

A Kelowna business has been given a heavy financial burden after the theft of its high-end sewing machines.

Linda’s Quilt Shoppe on McCurdy Road was hit around 12:30a.m. on Dec. 5 when a rental van was shown arriving on security footage, with four men getting out and entering the storefront.

Twelve machines were stolen, ranging in prices from $6,000 to $25,000. The business owner said that they only found out when a neighbour called and told them that the store’s door was wide open.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP said that they are using the BC RCMP Forensics Unit to try to uncover any information.

Anybody with dash cam video footage or may have witnessed this crime is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Prominent Kelowna homeless advocate dies

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor looks to make city hall more transparent with lobbyist registry

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

Previous story
‘It was transformative’: Nelson residents reflect on attending COP27
Next story
Military officer Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge

Just Posted

BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. Photo: Black Press
BC Transit reminds ridership of winter service impacts

With the possibility of more snow in the coming days and weeks ahead, ICBC is asking drivers to slow down and adjust theirdriving to winter conditions, and ensure their vehicle is prepared. Photo: ICBC
Winter snowstorms driving up claims: ICBC

Photo: Sheri Regnier
Nursing program begins at Trail college campus next month

The Nitehawks won all three games this week including a two game sweep of the Nelson Leafs. Photo: Jim Bailey
Beaver Valley Nitehawks knock off division leaders on weekend