No arrests have been made in the wake of incident where a teacher was struck with a hammer in a Winnipeg high school. (pixabay file photo)

High school teacher struck with hammer in Winnipeg classroom

Police said the teacher declined medical attention and no arrests were made

A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is recovering at home after being hit with a hammer.

The Pembina Trails School Division said Wednesday the teacher was struck while in class a day earlier at Shaftesbury High School and immediately called for help.

A student who the division says brought a hammer to school was escorted to the office and sent home after the student’s parents were notified.

Police said they were investigating, but no arrests were made.

A school social worker was offering support to students.

“We know that witnessing a violent incident can cause trauma and feelings of anxiousness, worry, anger. These feelings are normal. Please know that (Pembina Trails) advisers are available to support students,” the division said in a statement, which was sent to parents, guardians and students.

It said students in nearby classrooms heard a commotion and were guided by teachers to take “appropriate measures to remain safe.”

Police confirmed they responded to reports that a staff member at the high school had been assaulted.

Officers stationed at the school were on hand to de-escalate the situation and to remove the student before general patrol officers responded.

Police said the teacher declined medical attention.

—The Canadian Press

