High speed crash sends 4 people to Trail hospital

The collision happened May 14 at the intersection of Highway 3B and Devito Drive

A high speed collision between two vehicles sent four people to the Trail hospital on Friday.

Trail RCMP were called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 3B and Devito Drive near the Trail mall just before 11 a.m., May 14.

First responders with Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue also attended alongside the ambulance service.

A red Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided with a blue minivan in the intersection at a high rate of speed, according to a May 17 report by Trail detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Four people were taken by ambulance for medical assessments at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Wicentowich reports that police believe the injuries to be non-life threatening.

“The Trail RCMP continues to investigate the cause of this collision incident,” he said.

“Any witnesses, who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact Trail RCMP.”

The non-emergency line for the local detachment is 250.364.2566.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

