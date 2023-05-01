High streamflow advisory issued for southeastern corner of B.C.

A high streamflow advisory for much of the southeastern interior of B.C. has been issued by the River Forecast Centre. Pictured is the Elk River near Fernie from early April 2023. Photo courtesy Scott Tibballs.

Much of the southeastern corner of the province is under a high streamflow advisory due to rising temperatures impacting seasonal snowmelt, according to the River Forecast Centre.

The advisory specifically singles out the Kettle River, Granby River, Moyie River, Salmo River and similar rivers and tributaries in the Boundary, West Kootenay and East Kootenay regions.

“Rivers have begun rising through the region. At mid-elevations, snowmelt has been rapid over the weekend, with daily rates of melt in the 25-50mm range,” reads a bulletin from the River Forecast Centre. “Snow ripening is being observed at upper elevations, and with continuing hot temperatures through this week, snowmelt runoff is expected to increase substantially.”

A new ridge of high pressure persists across the province, which is expected to break down later in the week and potentially user in rainfall and unsettled weather. However, high temperatures in the mid-20 C to low-30 C are forecasted in some areas, particularly in Grand Forks, running up to Thursday.

People are advised to steer clear of fast moving creeks, rivers and unstable land around water bodies, as well as to avoid recreating around high streamflow rivers and creeks.