Highway 22 closed near Genelle due to vehicle collision

Highway 22 is currently closed in both directions around Genelle due to a multi-vehicle collision, according to DriveBC.
Traffic is still getting around the incident by taking a detour through Genelle.
An assessment is currently in progress and DriveBC will provide their next update on the incident at 3 p.m.
Castlegar News hasn’t been able to confirm if anyone was injured or how long the highway could be closed for.
More to come.
