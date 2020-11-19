Highway 22 closed near Genelle due to vehicle collision

Motorists are taking a detour through Genelle to get by collision

Highway 22 is currently closed in both directions around Genelle due to a multi-vehicle collision, according to DriveBC.

Traffic is still getting around the incident by taking a detour through Genelle.

An assessment is currently in progress and DriveBC will provide their next update on the incident at 3 p.m.

Castlegar News hasn’t been able to confirm if anyone was injured or how long the highway could be closed for.

More to come.

