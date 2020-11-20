Highway 22 reopens near Genelle following multi-vehicle collision

One of the motorists was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

Highway 22 has reopened near Genelle after it was closed for several hours on Thursday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle collision.

The collision occurred just before 12:45 p.m. when a passenger vehicle collided with an oncoming transport truck. The driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries while the driver of the transport truck sustained only minor injuries.

The drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles during the collision.

Motorists were forced to take a detour through Genelle to bypass the collision scene.

West Kootenay Traffic Services has taken over the investigation and Castlegar News contacted them on Friday morning for more information about the collision.

Any witnesses of the crash are asked to call WKTS at 250-354-5180.

More to come.

