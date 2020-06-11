Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Transportation crews are on site working to fix the washout south of Kelowna

Highway 33 remains closed at Philpott Road south of Kelowna due to a washout.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning.

There is a detour via Highway 97 and Highway 33 to Highway 3 at Rock Creek. A detour for light traffic only is available via KLO Road to McCulloch Road to Highway 33 on a 25 km gravel road with a maximum load weight of 14,600 KG.

Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for crews working in the area.

The estimated time of reopening is 6 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by semi-trailer on Harvey Avenue

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested after fleeing from cops in truck stolen in Vernon

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: Community program expert
Next story
Environment Canada: Thunderstorm warning for West Kootenay, Boundary

Just Posted

Trail reopens playgrounds and family spray park

The gradual opening up of city amenities is being done with a phased approach

Environment Canada: Thunderstorm warning for West Kootenay, Boundary

A storm may develop south of the border and arrive Thursday afternoon

Conservative leadership race serves up a menu of meh

“A new Conservative leader cannot come soon enough.”

Montrose transfers cash from reserves

The next council meeting is slated for June 15.

Crowe grads get their time to shine, just no hand shakes or hugs

The adapted convocation ceremony goes this weekend at the Trail high school

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Vancouver Island father dies of leukemia after battle to find mixed-race stem cell donor

Jeremy Chow fought to diversify donor pool

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Transportation crews are on site working to fix the washout south of Kelowna

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greens call CERB fraud bill `wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Bill would bring in fines, possible jail time for people defrauding federal aid programs

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

Long seen as radical, Black Lives Matter goes mainstream

The Black Lives Matter movement boasts a following of millions across social media platforms

Most Read