Kootenay ski resorts, highways blanketed in snow

Whitewater Ski Resort webcam.
Red Mountain Resort webcam.
Paulson Summit, DriveBC webcam.
Blueberry Paulson on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski/Williams Lake Tribune)

While unseasonable wintry conditions are troublesome for commuters is a welcome surprise to ski and snowboard enthusiasts.

Snow on highway passes is making traveling in the Kootenays difficult this weekend — especially for those who have not put on their winter tires.

READ MORE: Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

At noon on Saturday, DriveBC was reporting compact snow and slushy, slippery sections on Kootenay Pass and Paulson Summit. There is also compact snow on Highway 3B between Nancy Greene and Rossland.

Environment Canada reports that 15-20 cm of snow accumulated overnight at higher elevations with another 5-10 cm expected Saturday with an additional 5-10 cm on Sunday. Total accumulations for the storm may reach 40 cm.

Meanwhile, Whitewater ski resort’s webcam shows they received about 20 centimetres of snow. Red Mountain Resort also received a significant snowfall.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
British Home Children: B.C. women reflect on shameful period in Canadian history

Just Posted

Kootenay ski resorts, highways blanketed in snow

More snow to come for Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

Citizens describe subduing knife attacker on Baker Street

Two men talk about their part in last week’s stabbing incident

Rock slide on road south of Trail

Single lane traffic on Seven Mile Dam Road

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Based on a popular news story locally or beyond

Trail police warn of rental scam

The Tadanac property is for sale but listed as “For Rent” on prop2go.com

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Capnocytophaga (cap-noh-seye-TOE’-fah-gah) is a germ human and dog mouths

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

British Home Children: B.C. women reflect on shameful period in Canadian history

Descendants of British Home Children tell their stories 150 years after it all began

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

B.C. premier says it’s time to add value to province’s forestry products

Instead, the focus needs to be on the renewable resource over the long term, Horgan said

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg responded to attacks on campaign as students take part in global protests

Most Read