‘Hike Our Story’ challenge returns to the Boundary

The first hiking challenge, which started May 1, is typically a dry trail.

A Boundary hiking challenge, launched last year to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Grand Forks, is back with a bang this summer.

“Hike our Story” challenge drew in 124 hikers exploring 372 trails in the Boundary last summer.

“Last year’s event was a huge success,” said Melina Van Hoogevest, regional recreation supervisor. “The feedback from everyone who took part was phenomenal and it really seemed to motivate local residents to get outside, have fun and explore the area.”

Besides motivating locals, she says the hiking trails attracted visitors from the Okanagan, Vancouver, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Colorado and even France.

Echoing the sentiment of many who remarked on the conditions and natural beauty surrounding each trail during the launch event, Susan Routley said: “I am so proud and happy to live in this beautiful area. I have lived in Grand Forks for over 30 years and have just now started to explore the trails. Retirement is a wonderful thing! Thank you to the Trails Society for working so hard with the (regional district) on this particular project and thank you to the Trails Society for making Grand Forks a walker’s paradise.”

This year’s scavenger hunt challenge will run from May to September, and will feature four hikes and four monthly prizes.

“We can’t wait,” added Van Hoogevest.

Beverley Newbould, one of the draw winners from last year said: “I feel like I have won on each of the eight hikes I have done so far. I have not only got to see so much of the area but I have also met so many wonderful people in the hiking community. Being new to the area, this has been a great gift that I am extremely grateful for.”

“Hike our Story” is a collaboration between outdoor enthusiasts from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s Grand Forks and District Recreation department and the Grand Forks Community Trails Society.

Their collective aim is to empower people through connectivity to nature and build an appreciation of local history and heritage.

Three brand new hikes have been selected for this year’s “Hike our Story” challenge. Photo: Submitted

“This year we have handpicked three brand new hikes and included one of our favourites from last year,” explained Michelle Mallette, trail society vice president. “Each hike will be individually highlighted for an entire month with additional options to explore more within those highlighted areas.”

The first hiking challenge, which started May 1, is typically a dry trail.

When the challenge has run its course by Sept. 4, the hope is that all participants will have discovered new routes as well as the heritage behind them by walking in the footsteps of others who have come before.

Three new hiking adventures and the nine trails from last year’s challenge can be found under the “recreation and culture” pull down menu at: rdkb.com.

Need an additional nudge to participate? QR codes on each trail are waiting to be discovered and unlock the possibility to win monthly gift cards courtesy of Work n’ Play Clothing, Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, Grand Forks Beer Co., and Wildways Adventure Sports and Rentals.

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Read more: #Local News

Contact

HikingKootenay Boundary Regional District