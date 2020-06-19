Hikers, cylists asked to avoid section of Columbia and Western Trail after three bears spotted

The bears have been spotted multiple times near the Castlegar pumphouse gate

The bears have been spotted multiple times along the trail. (Columbia and Western Facebook photo)

Hikers and cyclists are asked to avoid a section of the Columbia and Western Trail (CWT) after a black bear sow with two cubs were spotted in the area on June 18.

According to a statement on the trail’s Facebook page, the bears were spotted multiple times 3.5 kilometres west of the Castlegar pumphouse gate.

The statement said people should be vigilant of the wandering bears, especially since they’ve become accustomed to people in recent days.

“The sow is becoming very comfortable and complacent living right along the trail, which is exactly what she is doing for now,” said the statement.

“[The sow] is very comfortable with everyone stopping to watch the circus show with the cubs running up and down trees.”

The bears also have become used to loud noises from vehicles and quads driving on the trail, according to the post.

BC Parks says you should stay calm if you see a bear, back away slowly while facing it and avoid staring at it on a trail.

Over the last few months, seven grizzly bears and a cougar have also been spotted along the CWT.

READ MORE:Columbia and Western Trail reopens

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Trails