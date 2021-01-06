St. Andrew’s United Church in Kaslo has a new look. Photo: John Whitehead

Historic Kaslo church receives 21st century makeover

Saint Andrews United Church, originally named Robertson Presbyterian Church, was constructed in 1893

Submitted by Shelley Stickel-Miles and John Whitehead

Introducing the newly restored St. Andrew’s United Church in Kaslo.

Built in 1893, this is another amazing legacy of Heritage BC Built Heritage, and the Museums, Heritage and Archives programs with additional support from as the CBT/VOK/RDCK Community Initiatives program and the Community Fund of North Kootenay Lake Society.

This restoration has brought the building up to current fire and safety standards, stabilized the roof structure, repaired and painted the exterior and, with the installation of KIN’s high-speed internet, extended the facilities available to the groups who utilize the space.

The new cedar ceiling and lighting in the sanctuary enhances both the ambience and acoustics of the space while recapturing the heritage character the interior.

Appreciation goes to project manager Paul Van Deursen, Chris Temple, Robert Inwood, Carmen DiPasquale PEng (SNT, Nelson), Don Scarlett, Peter Kremler PEng (PBX, Victoria), Rob Stacey and Andrew Knapik (Cover Architects, Nelson), Bruce Walker (Creston Electrical), Barry Leathwood (Kaslo), George Brinkman (Boards by George, Meadow Creek), Ace Building Supplies, Trainor Mechanical (Nelson), Venture Mechanical Systems (Castlegar), Valor Painting (Bonnington) and many other individual workers and suppliers that contributed to the project.

Thanks also to all who have volunteered with research, writing, finances, cleaning, building advice and financial support.

The structural surprises have meant that we are calling out to the community who use and appreciate this outstanding community heritage resource centre and sanctuary to please help us with our fundraising campaign.

Cheques to St. Andrew’s United Church, Box 998, Kaslo, B.C., V0G 1M0 are gladly accepted or you can see pictures and visit online at: https//gofundme/contribute-to-the-rebirth-of-a-grand-centenarian

To find out more about the history this historic building at https://www.historicplaces.ca/en/rep-reg/place-lieu.aspx?id=19029.

Saint Andrews United Church, originally named Robertson Presbyterian Church, was constructed in 1893 and is believed to be one of the oldest continuously operating churches in British Columbia. It has played a vital role in serving the spiritual, social and cultural life of the community and will continue to do so.

Local HistoryReligion

The church received a new roof, lighting and painting to the interior and exterior. Photo: John Whitehead

