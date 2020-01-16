(Photo by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash)

Homegrown plastics recycling is possible in Rossland

Zero Waste Co-op initiative is being supported by the Rossland Sustainability Commission

Has anyone not noticed all the news about what happens to our plastic even if we get it to the recycling bins? According to a recent study in National Geographic, 91 per cent of our plastics are not recycled and are damaging our ecosystems.

Even if we do the right thing and put it into recycling, it is often not recycled according research by CBC Marketplace.

Not only that but plastics recycling involves trucks/ships moving the material locally and beyond which has a carbon footprint. So why not recycle our plastic right here in Rossland? Not feasible you say. Well just check out the three-minute introductory video at the homepage for preciousplastic.com.

They have instructions on building the machines (CAD files and blueprints included) and tons of information in their forums to help in modifying the machines and useful product ideas. A local group, the Zero Waste Co-op, has taken on the challenge.

We have already located a building which is a sea can that Rossland Search and Rescue is planning to get rid of once they move into their new digs. We are having a fundraiser presentation and dance on Feb. 22 at the Miners’ Hall to support the initiative so mark it on the calendar.

There is a growing group of volunteers (seven so far) who are committed to building the machines, promoting the project, fundraising, product research and educational aspects.

The benefits of this project to the community are many including

1) Taking control of our own plastic waste;

2) Using the facility as a focus on education about how plastic waste harms the environment and what we can do to help;

3) Creating a workspace that can be used in conjunction with the MIDAS Fab Lab by local entrepreneurs to develop prototypes of new products or art from recycled plastic and

4) Creating a focal point for the community to explore other subjects such as alternate energy, green roof, recycling of other waste (e.g., glass).

The Zero Waste Co-op members are excited about the project and hope you are too. The initiative is being supported by the Rossland Sustainability Commission.

If you want to help or even just want to give us your clean plastics once the facility is ready (September or earlier) let us know and come out and support us on Feb. 22 at the Miners’ Hall. Contact me at s.craig.delong@gmail.com or find us at rosslandsustainability.com and click on the Zero Waste tab for more information or to volunteer.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow
Next story
Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal

Just Posted

Join Take a Hike for a night of fun at the Salmo Ski Hill

West Kootenay Take a Hike is based in the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre

Homegrown plastics recycling is possible in Rossland

Zero Waste Co-op initiative is being supported by the Rossland Sustainability Commission

Cat versus bobcat fight has police warning East Trail pet owners

RCMP ask the public to be mindful when walking through the park for the next few days

First 3D metal printer in rural Canada arrives at MIDAS Lab in Trail

MIDAS provides access to state-of-the-art equipment for fabrication and rapid prototyping

Rossland Council updated on cost of fixing arena

It will cost $700,000+ to get job done

VIDEO: Kootenay Patricks assemble for first practice ahead of charity game

The group of locals will play Montreal Canadiens alumni next week

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal

Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Punky will have to be euthanized, 3 years since original decision

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Beer-league hockey player awarded $700,000 for body check that caused head injury

Ontario court rules in a March 2012 incident in which a 36-year-old hit his head on the ice

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children despite mother’s objections

Court hears mother and father’s views on vaccines and dental X-rays.

Most Read