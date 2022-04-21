Hop on West Kootenay public transit for free on Friday

Take transit for free on Friday, April 22 in recognition of Earth Day

BC Transit and local government partners, including the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, are giving people a chance to leave their cars at home and take transit for free on Friday, April 22 in recognition of Earth Day.

Earth Day highlights the importance of sustainability and encourages people to make choices that reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and help protect the environment. Taking public transit is one way to make a difference, and the West Kootenay Transit System is providing free transit for both conventional and handyDART services.

BC Transit’s Low Carbon Fleet Program is underway, with the goal to have a zero-emission fleet by 2040.The program supports provincial targets for GHG emissions and aligns with CleanBC. The current province-wide fleet has more than 240 compressed natural gas buses and the first battery electric buses will be coming to Victoria.

BC Transit services also integrate well with other modes of active transportation, and all conventional buses come equipped with bike racks on the front of the bus.

