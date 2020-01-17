Hospital in Trail goes from zero to 100!

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is one of 4 service hospitals operating in Interior Health

The Dr. Trudi Toews Maternal Child Unit at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) is providing the full continuum of care this week, as staff and physicians support newborn baby Cameron Vlanich and 100-year-old Rita Coombs.

The pediatric unit will take on stable older patients during busy winter days when more people come to the hospital because of seasonal illness, falls due to slippery conditions, and other medical needs.

Interior Health says this is another example of the dedication the entire team at KBRH has to its patients.

Photo: (Front row) Mom Taylor Vlanich with baby Cameron, dad Danny, and Rita Coombs. (Back row) Unit clerk Heather McInroy, midwife Jenifer Arnosti, and RNs Rebecca Nordman , Kailee Waterstreet , Erika Hayton, and Sarah Jones.



