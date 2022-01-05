Hospital worker assaulted at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The woman, 39, has alleged an assault occured on Jan. 2 just before noon

A 19-year old Trail man is facing a possible assault charge after a frontline worker was assaulted and harmed while on the job at the regional hospital on Sunday (Jan. 2).

The worker, a 39-year-old Fruitvale woman alleges she was assaulted and injured by the man while inside Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital around noon.

One count of assault is being considered by Crown counsel.

“Our frontline health care workers can experience violence during the course of their careers while performing their duties,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail detachment commander, said. “Our officers often attend medical incidents and work alongside health care workers to help prevent and mitigate violence.”

Unfortunately, violence can happen suddenly and without warning, he added.

“These workers continue to dedicate their lives to helping people despite facing these kinds of dangers.”

Read more: Nurse assaulted at Abbotsford hospital in same ward as 2019 dumbbell attack

Read more: Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultCity of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalRCMP Briefs