Greater Trail’s Jorja Papilion is the recipient of the 2020 Howie Fishwick Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is unique to the Birchbank Golf Course and has been awarded annually since 2011.

Eligible applicants must be a junior member at the Birchbank golf course and enrolled in a post-secondary institution. Awarded through the Leroi Foundation, Howie Fishwick was a long-time member of the Rossland-Trail Country Club and his estate donated $100,000 to maintain the fund.

Jorja will attend Mount Royal University in Calgary and plans to study Psychology in pursuit of a Law degree. The J. L. Crowe graduate is an avid golfer and has been a member of the Birchbank pro-shop team for the past two seasons.