Jordan Naterer. Photo Vancouver Police Department.

Jordan Naterer. Photo Vancouver Police Department.

Human remains found in Manning Park, believed to be those of man missing since October 2020

Searchers believe they have found Jordan Naterer

Human remains were discovered on a mountain side in Manning Park, at about noon, Wednesday July 7.

RCMP believe they are those of Jordan Naterer, a 25-year-old man from Vancouver who went missing there Oct. 10, 2020.

Princeton Sgt. Rob Hughes said the search for Jordan’s body was localized to a creek bed, where items belonging to Naterer were found Tuesday, July 6.

The discovery of those effects prompted Jordan’s mother, Josie, to post a short obituary to her Facebook page earlier today.

On Sunday, after nine months of searching, Jordan’s tent and backpack were discovered near the summit of Frosty Mountain.

The personal belongings were found 2.9 km away from the abandoned campsite, and the remains were in proximity of yesterday’s find.

The coroner’s office and RCMP continue to investigate, along with conservation officers who are on scene due to concerns of predatory animals in the

vicinity.

Related: Gear belonging to missing Manning hiker discovered after 9 months

Missing hiker died in Manning Park, says mother

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Heat is just relentless’: Meteorologist warns of hot, dry summer ahead for B.C.
Next story
‘Unintended consequences’ of labour agreement could increase rural ambulance response times

Just Posted

A new agreement between the BC Emergency Health Service and the paramedics union, while providing much needed improvements to full-time work opportunities and benefits, could also negatively impact ambulance response times for 22 rural communities across the province, including Fernie, Golden, Revelstoke and Kimberley. Black Press file.
‘Unintended consequences’ of labour agreement could increase rural ambulance response times

Tim Schewe
Things that will not invalidate a B.C. traffic ticket

A severe thunderstorm warning is called for the late afternoon or early evening of Wednesday, July 7. Photo: Johannes Plenio/Unsplash
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for West Kootenay

Richard Van Camp brings his storyteller’s voice to the Elephant Mountain Literary Festival’s All-Star Event on July 10 and also offers a talk on writing for children on July 8. Photo: William Au
FESTIVAL TALES: Starstruck at the Elephant Mountain Literary Festival