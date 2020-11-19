Hunter taken to Grand Forks hospital after running himself over

The victim is a 53-year-old man who started his car with one leg outside the vehicle

A Surrey man was taken to Boundary Hospital last week after running himself over with his own car near Westbridge, according to police.

The man was setting out for a day of hunting when the incident took place early Thursday (Nov.5) morning.

Midway RCMP Cpl. Phil Peters said the 53-year-old man was leaving a campsite on Christian Valley Road when he started his standard transmission with one foot on the clutch, and the other on the driver’s side running board. The vehicle, a 90’s model SUV, was retro-fitted for use as a hunting wagon, Peters explained.

Police believe the man intended to start the car in neutral, not knowing it was in-gear when he turned the engine over. The car lurched forward when he let the clutch out, dragging the man’s lower leg under one of the wheels.

The man was treated for minor injuries to one of his knees at Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital.

“He was definitely in a lot of pain,” Peters said, “but, I think his pride was hurt more than he was.”

Police quickly attended at the scene and determined that neither drugs nor alcohol were involved.

