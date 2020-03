The provinces’s auto insurer is cancelling all road tests for at least the next two weeks.

ICBC announced the news Tuesday and said the cancellations will apply all motorcycle, passenger, and commercial road tests.

Drivers scheduled to take their tests during that time will be notified and ICBC said it would try to reschedule them once tests resume. The auto insurer said it would reconsider the cancellation in two weeks.

