File photo of an RCMP vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

File photo of an RCMP vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Impaired driver crashes through front of Sparwood supermarket

No one was seriously injured in the incident on May 24

A drug-impaired driver crashed through the front entrance of the Sparwood Save On Foods last Tuesday (May 24).

According to the local RCMP, police were alerted around 11:50 p.m. of the incident, which caused significant damage.

The Sparwood Fire Department was the first on the scene and were forced to break the window to get to the driver as the door to the vehicle was locked, and the driver was unconscious.

He was taken to the Elk Valley Hospital for medical attention, and released soon after.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle was later arrested for impaired driving by drugs, dangerous driving, and possession of controlled substance. The incident is under investigation.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

READ MORE: RCMP seeking information after bullet hole reported in irrigation transformer near Elko

READ MORE: Elk Valley RCMP charge Alberta man for stealing gas

@fishynewswatch
josh.fischlin@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car accidentRCMP

Previous story
Heart and stroke awareness month aims to close gaps in medical treatment
Next story
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

Just Posted

The City of Nelson’s climate resilience planner says new research at the city is creating a buzz in other towns. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson publishes unique guide on low-carbon building materials

Decisions for May 25 Trail city council.
New sign for Gulch park, new HVAC for Trail arena

A wildland fire in Oasis. With no hydrants in the vicinity of a Tuesday afternoon wildland fire in Oasis, regional firefighters had to use a water tender to shuttle water from the closest hydrant to their engines on scene. Photo: Submitted
Crew of 11 attend wildfire near Oasis Tuesday afternoon

A Trail man reported to police that he sent a nude photograph to another social media account, then received a message to transfer $400 electronically or the photo would be posted to the public on the internet. Photo: Unsplash
Nude photo prompts online extortion case for the Trail RCMP