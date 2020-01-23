Improvements coming to Fruitvale ball park

The Village of Fruitvale will improve baseball and softball facilities with support from a Basin PLAYS grant from Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Columbia Basin Trust

Once the snow melts, two jobs that’ll be put into play are the betterment of a Fruitvale ball park and replacement of the playground at Gyro Park in East Trail, though the latter is not set in stone just yet.

Columbia Basin Trust is backing these two initiatives as part of its $377,000 Basin PLAYS Capital Improvement Grants cycle.

Fruitvale received $10,500 to upgrade the batting cage surface and install new safety netting in Haines Park, and the City of Trail was given $25,000 to boost the park project, budgeted at $445,000.

The plan is for the village to collaborate with Beaver Valley Little League and Beaver Valley Girls Softball to improve the baseball and softball facilities.

“This project will increase safety for over 200 local athletes as young as five, inspiring confidence in them and attracting new users,” said Kelli Tuttle, Fruitvale’s chief administrative officer.

“It will help new players develop their skill levels at their own pace in a safe, secure and appropriate facility. Developing players at a younger age will encourage continued participation in the sport.”

The Beaver Valley Figure Skating Club also received $1,800 to buy new training equipment.

As far as the Trail park, a capital budget request to replace the 20-year old playground, adjacent to the spray park, is soon going forward to council for consideration.

This will include total replacement of all playground equipment as well as ground materials and curbing, which do not meet current safety standards.

Whether it involves a new playground to swing in, a better bike track to do loops on, or updated gymnastics equipment to flip on, children and youth throughout the Columbia Basin will have access to new and improved sports equipment and spaces through 24 approved projects.

“Basin residents told us that investing in projects that encourage children and youth to get involved in sports and physical activity was a priority,” said Aimee Ambrosone, Columbia Basin Trust executive director, delivery of benefits.

“These projects improve accessibility and expand the quality and diversity of relevant infrastructure and equipment to get kids moving.”

In addition to capital improvement grants, Basin PLAYS offers grants that help coaches and officials get accredited training.

This initiative is just one of the ways the Trust supports recreation and physical activity for people of all ages in the region. For example, the organization also offers grants to help groups improve and build trails.

To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.



