Incident at Trail landfill deemed a medical emergency

WorkSafeBC not investigating medical crisis that shut down McKelvey Creek Landfill on Friday

A medical emergency that shutdown McKelvey Creek Landfill on Friday morning, and sent one person to the hospital via ambulance, is not under investigation by WorkSafeBC.

“WorkSafeBC was notified of an incident at the landfill near Trail Friday morning and sent an officer to the site,” Ivy Yuen, from WorkSafeBC, told the Trail Times on Monday.

“The RCMP also attended. It was determined to be a medical issue, and it is not under investigation by WorkSafeBC,” she said.

“We are prohibited by privacy legislation from releasing any further details.”

The medical status of the person is still unknown.

Due to this medical event, the site, which is operated by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB), was closed to the public until around noon.

First responders from the regional fire department and ambulance attended the scene.

“WorkSafeBC completed their investigation of our landfill site on Friday and confirmed that the worksite is safe,” regional spokesperson France Maika said Monday.

“The RDKB continues to support our McKelvey Creek Landfill staff who were working when the event occurred, or anyone at the RDKB who knew the person who suffered the medical crisis on site.”

First and foremost, we are all community members and care about the people who live and work here,” Maika said.

“We’re also grateful to our landfill staff, first responders at Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance, and frontline medical staff at KBRH who responded quickly and professionally to Friday’s medical emergency at the landfill.”



