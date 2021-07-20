Nk’Mip Creek wildfire pictured from Osoyoos on July 20. (Brenda Lee photo)

Incoming winds expected to increase wildfire activity in the B.C. Interior

The BC Wildfire Service has issued a wind advisory for Interior, southeastern B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service has issued a wind advisory for the Interior and southeastern B.C.

The weather system is expected to hit the province on July 20 and exit in the evening on July 22.

The wind will increase the danger of fires across the province, by making them more likely to spread. The direction of fire growth is also liable to change quickly.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and obey all evacuation orders issued.

“People who remain in an area that is under an evacuation order may impede the ability of fire crews to fight a wildfire, because crews may be forced to stop fighting the fire to keep people out of harm’s way,” said the Wildfire Service in a news release.

“People who decide to ‘wait and see’ if they need to evacuate an area may find their escape route blocked by fallen trees or abandoned vehicles, and familiar landmarks may be obscured by thick smoke.”

