IncrEdible Market proud to host Pride-Trail event

Join Pride Trail in 3rd annual Pride Walk starting at Aug. 13 market on the Esplanade at noon

Trail’s first Rainbow Pride Crosswalk was painted near the Riverfront Centre in spring of 2019, and close to the rainbow garden in Jubilee Park. Addison Oberg from Pride Trail B.C. is excited to team up with Trail’s IncrEdible Farmers’ Market on Aug. 13.(Sheri Regnier photo)

Greater Trail organizations are joining forces to celebrate Pride 2022 at Trail IncrEdible Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Pride Trail B.C. is teaming up with the IncrEdible Market, Trail & District Public Library, and the City of Trail for a colourful show of support.

“Pride is very important for our youth and community and we’re thrilled to team up with the market for our annual event,” said Pride Trail’s organizer Addison Oberg in a release. “The event is all about love, support and inclusivity – it’s a safe space for all and we encourage everyone to join us for our third annual pride walk.”

The walk will follow the bridge loop starting at noon on the Esplanade, and will be followed up by the fourth annual pride flag raising and cake cutting.

“Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers’ Market supports pride and we can’t wait to celebrate,” said Gina Ironmonger, Market organizer. “Market and food vendors are encouraged to adorn their booths with pride colours and to also create and sell pride-themed goods. We hope market-goers are inspired to dress colourfully to show their support.”

The event wouldn’t be complete without good music, so Kootenay Savings, the library and the city are sponsoring DJ Payne of Headphone Entertainment, who will be playing a mix of house, hip hop, top 40, and country music.

For youth age 10-18 wanting to participate in a pre-pride dress up party, the library is designating the multi-purpose room at 9:30 a.m. as a dressing room.

“Our longstanding and, dare I say, noble tradition of decking ourselves out in glitter, facepaint and boas will continue this year,” said Pride Trail, B.C. in a facebook post. “Huge thank you to the Trail & District Public Library for hosting us!”

Space is limited so youth must pre-register with the Trail Pride organizer in advance. Connect through Facebook @pridetrailbc or Instagram @pridetrail.

In 2019 the city painted its first rainbow crosswalk on Helena Street, near the Trail Riverfront Centre and Jubilee Park.

That milestone feature came as a result of Oberg’s own fundraising effort for half the cost of installation, the city paid the balance.

“It’s a symbol of inclusivity, not just for the LBGTQ+ community,” she told the Trail Times. “It’s a symbol of acceptance for a lot of the marginalized people.”

The eight colours each have a meaning. Pink is for sexuality, red is for life, orange is for healing, yellow represents sunlight, green is for nature, light blue is for harmony, dark blue is for serenity and violet is for spirit.

“Trail is a welcoming community,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin. “This family-friendly event is a celebration of how we continue to support and encourage each other while promoting equality and inclusivity. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The Pride-themed IncrEdible Market goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Esplanade in downtown Trail with the parade starting at noon.

