Indecent exposure at Trail’s Gyro Park

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m.

Trail RCMP are advising the public of a disturbing incident at Gyro Park involving three young girls and a naked adult man.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the detachment received a report on Saturday (July 11) just before 4:30 p.m. that a naked man had tried to approach three teenage girls who were swimming near the beach area at Gyro Park in East Trail.

The girls reported they had distanced themselves from the older man after he appeared nude on the beach and began yelling at them, Wicentowich said.

They found the closest adult who helped escort the girls away from the area and immediately contacted the RCMP.

A mother of one of the girls was subsequently notified who then located the suspect in bushes nearby.

The responding frontline RCMP officers were directed to the location of the man who was subsequently taken into police custody.

Police believe that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The 35-year-old Trail man is expected to make his first court appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Sept. 17.

He faces a potential charge under the criminal code.

The man has been released on strict conditions.

Trail RCMP commend the young girls for their quick actions, the adult who provided them assistance and contacted authorities, and their mother who located the suspect.

