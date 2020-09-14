Individual from Castlegar school tests positive for COVID-19

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

It’s unknown who exactly from the school contracted the virus. Photo: CDC

A member of the Stanley Humphries Secondary School community in Castlegar has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter written by School District 20 acting superintendent Katherine Shearer.

Shearer said the individual who tested positive is in isolation at home and is receiving support from health officials.

Individuals who might’ve been exposed by the virus have been contacted by Interior Health and are urged to follow their advice carefully.

If anyone has any symptoms of COVID-19, they’re asked to stay at home and follow guidelines set out by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

It’s unknown who exactly from the school contracted the virus.

Castlegar News has reached out to SD20 for more information on the incident.

More to come.

