Inspiring opportunity coming up for Kootenay girls

The girls in STEAM and Leadership Conference is a virtual and free event for all girls in the Kootenay Boundary in Grades 8-12. Photo: KAST

Girls in STEAM and Leadership Conference is a virtual and free event for all girls in the Kootenay Boundary in grades eight to 12.

Organized by GLOWS (Kootenay Association for Science and Technology’s youth program), this virtual conference is a community-led initiative taking place on Tuesday March 8, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants in this interactive online conference will meet and listen to female STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) professionals and learn about their inspiring journeys, remarkable achievements and industry insights.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is #BreakTheBias, urging us to imagine a gender equal world.

Pictured is Dr. Shelina Musaji, a Family Physician in Kaslo and the Keynote speaker for the upcoming girls in STEAM Leadership Conference. Photo: KAST

This year’s event will help girls realize that together we can forge women’s equality as we raise awareness against bias, take action for equality and celebrate women’s achievements.

Aligning with this year’s theme, GLOWS celebrates women in STEAM and aims to inspire, educate and introduce participants to a variety of STEAM-focused education and career pathways led by women

At Quantum Leaps 2022, we’re going to #BreakTheBias even further by enhancing the conversation around gender gaps and highlighting the different roles women can play in health care.

After the tremendous success of last year’s virtual event and still in the midst of a global pandemic, Quantum Leaps will once again be utilizing the web platform, Gather, to host this year’s event.

GLOWS continues to emphasize the importance of connection and belonging and highlight regional relationship-building opportunities.

This interactive platform will allow participants to move around the virtual space with a 2D avatar and interactions with their webcam and microphone are possible when they’re in the same virtual space as another participant.

“The focus for this year’s event is to showcase women who have broken the bias, taking non-traditional routes to work in health-related fields traditionally underserved by women,” said Melanie Fontaine, KAST’s executive director.

“KAST is thrilled to be supporting Kootenay girls in Grades 8-12 as they navigate career opportunities in STEAM.”

When participants register, they’ll have the opportunity to “choose their own adventure” for a custom Quantum Leaps experience.

Keynote Speaker:

The Possibilities of Practicing Medicine – Dr. Shelina Musaji, Family Physician Kaslo

Speakers:

Statistics to Stories – Michelle Spencer

Pathway to a PHD: Biomedical Engineering – Jennifer Sun

Engineering Environmental and Human Health – Anne Simonen

Health: How Video Games help us channel our emotions, skills and habits – Aura Romay

Online Harassment and You – Jae Euteneier

From Music to Medical: It’s Okay if You Don’t Know! – Emily Lankhorst

Pathways to Health Entrepreneurship – Cindy Lazenby

Safety + the Trades – A Lifelong Journey – Gabrielle Herle + Nicole Wiet Health

Panel Discussion:

Discover Rural Pre-Medicine – Takaia Larsen with current Rural Pre-Medicine Program Students & Alumni

Register online: Kast.com.

International Women's DayKootenays