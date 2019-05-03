For info on the program visit trail.ca/COP.

Interested in being a Trail Citizen on Patrol?

City of Trail and Trail RCMP are recruiting volunteers from the COP program

The City of Trail and the Trail RCMP are looking to its citizens to observe and report on suspicious activity taking place within city limits.

The Citizens on Patrol (COP) program is ready to accept volunteer applications as of May 1, with the goal of having the volunteer patrollers on the ground by mid-June.

“We are pleased to finally launch this much-needed program in our community,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin. “We have run similar programs in the past that have served us well, but it is now time to take Citizens on Patrol to a new level.”

Volunteers for the COP program can expect comprehensive application and training processes when applying for and securing a position.

“Volunteers for the COP program play a very important role in our community,” said Trail RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich. “Their main duty is to help deter criminal activity through observation and reporting without putting them in any danger. Training for the program includes techniques on how to be an extra set of eyes and ears in a safe manner.

All COP information, including the volunteer application form, is available for download on the city’s website at www.trail.ca/COP. Hard copies are also available at the Trail RCMP office at 3601 Laburnum Drive. Interested volunteers can contact the COP Coordinator, Sharon Kucher, through the Trail RCMP detachment at mike.wicentowich@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or by phone at 250-521-0049.

“We look forward to receiving applications and rolling out the program,” said Mayor Pasin. “With the help of these volunteers and the support of our community, we hope to deter offenders who engage in criminal activity and reduce criminal activity in Trail.”

About the Citizens on Patrol (COP) program

The COP program, a joint program between the City of Trail and the Greater Trail RCMP, is funded within the City’s $2.367 million Policing Services Budget. The COP Coordinator works with the City and RCMP to recruit and train volunteers to help reduce crime through being an extra set of eyes and ears within the community. The program supports its volunteers with comprehensive training and all required materials to effectively perform their duties. Using marked vehicles, the teams of volunteers patrol local neighbourhoods to observe and report suspicious activity. Volunteers never interact in any potentially criminal or dangerous situation – all suspicious or criminal activity is reported to the RCMP.

