Interested in being part of Rossland’s heritage conservation?

Elements of the city’s heritage conservation plan are being worked on

Rossland community groups are working together to preserve and promote the Golden City’s unique history and heritage.

The City of Rossland adopted a new Heritage Management Plan earlier this year that commits heritage conservation to being one of the guiding principles in the community’s development.

The plan has led to a new collaborative Heritage Management Committee involving the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture, Tourism Rossland, the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre and the Rossland Heritage Commission, in a concerted effort to bring some of the visions from the plan to fruition.

The management plan states that “Building reuse, repair and rehabilitation will be encouraged and supported, so as to sustain Rossland’s unique heritage character in perpetuity.

“The physical evolution of the city will be modern yet respectful of the historical environment and true to Rossland’s sense of history. It will enable growth and encourage creative, innovative, and visually appropriate design.”

The heritage board of directors is made up of Michelle Fairbanks, Joanne Drystek, Lorrie Walmsley, Mike Ramsey, Karlie Shaughnessy, Bonnie Chappell, and Valerie Patanella.

This group of dedicated individuals is excited to be working together to leverage and celebrate Rossland’s unique cultural and built heritage.

If you are interested in the work they are doing or have a project/program that has a heritage component, get in touch with any of the groups involved or contact Kristen Spearman at city hall.

For more info go to heritagerossland.com.



