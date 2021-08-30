Interior Health confirms two COVID-19 cases in Trail seniors home

Two Rose Wood Village long-term residents are confirmed to be positive for COVID-19

Interior Health (IH) is reporting the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a Trail senior care facility.

Rose Wood Village, located behind the Trail mall, has two residents confirmed to be infected with coronavirus.

This news is part in the health authority’s Aug. 30 list of COVID-19 active facility outbreaks.

Anyone intending to visit the facility is urged to consider postponing visits until the outbreak is over.

“This will help keep you and your loved one healthy,” IH states.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility. Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: Gastrointestinal Illness (GI), Respiratory Infection (RI), Clostridium difficile Infection (CDI) and COVID-19. When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.

The list includes all hospitals or long term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.

As of Monday, Aug. 30, 84.2% (3,904,121) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 76.4% (3,541,731) received their second dose.

The Times has contacted Interior Health for more information.

Update on outbreaks:

· Rose Wood Village long-term care in Trail has two resident cases.

· Nelson Jubilee Manor has five cases: two residents and three staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

· Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook has three cases: one resident and two staff.

· Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna has 30 cases: 10 residents and 20 staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

· Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 30 cases: 19 residents and 11 staff, with six deaths connected to the outbreak.

· Hawthorn Park assisted/independent living in Kelowna has five cases: one resident and four staff.

· David Lloyd Jones long-term care in Kelowna has 54 cases: 40 residents and 14 staff, with five deaths connected to the outbreak.

· Village at Mill Creek assisted living/independent living in Kelowna has four cases: two residents and two staff.

· Nicola Meadows assisted living/independent living in Merritt has seven cases: four residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

· Hardy View Lodge long-term care in Grand Forks has two cases: one resident and one staff.

· Spring Valley Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has eight cases: seven residents and one staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

· Sun Pointe Village assisted living/independent living in Kelowna has five resident cases.

