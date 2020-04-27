Interior Health expands testing for people with COVID-19 symptoms

Interior Health has 14 testing and assessment centres

B.C.’s testing COVID-19 strategy has been expanded to include anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms, however mild.

While testing has expanded, not everyone needs a test.

COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.

Interior Health has 14 testing and assessment centres located across the health authority: Trail, 100 Mile House, Salmon Arm, Williams Lake, Nelson, Cranbrook, Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, Revelstoke, Sparwood, Grand Forks, and Golden.

In Trail, the location for testing is the Kiro Wellness Centre from 1 p.m. to 4 .m.

The number to call, as listed on the Interior Health website, is 250.304.5210.

It’s important to note that testing at these centres is by appointment.

Anyone who needs a test should call their primary care provider (family doctor or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre directly to arrange a test.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold.

They include:

· fever

· chills

· cough

· shortness of breath

· sore throat

· painful swallowing

· stuffy or runny nose

· loss of sense of smell

· headache

· muscle aches

· fatigue

· loss of appetite

More information, including the contact information for each of the centres in Interior Health and how to obtain your results, is available on the Interior Health website.

Coronavirus

