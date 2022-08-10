Interior Health posted a Drug Alert for Greater Trail

Interior Health posted a Drug Alert for Greater Trail

Interior Health issues drug alert for Greater Trail

Samples of Fentanyl and benzodiazepine are 3 to 4 times stronger than average

Interior Heath has issued a drug alert for Greater Trail and surrounding municipalities.

According go a release by the Interior Health Harm Reduction Team, two samples containing high levels of Fentanyl and benzodiazepines were collected and sent to Substance in Victoria for PS-MS testing.

Both samples are 3 to 4 times stronger than the average down sample and include benzos at a strength much higher than on average as well.

Please ensure clients are aware of safer drug use tips that can help prevent overdose as well as where they can access naloxone, drug checking and other overdose prevention services in your community.

Consuming the drug brings a high risk of overdose and death, with a risk of unconsciousness not being resolved by Naloxone.

Symptoms include more drowsy than usual, memory loss, nausea, heavy nod, dizziness, associated with multiple overdoses.

Get the LifeGuard App – lifeguarddh.com and call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you.

The IH Drug Alert is in effect until August 16.

Read: Interior Health issues drug alert for Nelson area

Previous story
World food crisis prompts rise in child marriages: Canadian aid agencies
Next story
IHIT identifies Surrey man, who was ‘well known to police,’ as victim in daytime shooting

Just Posted

Interior Health posted a Drug Alert for Greater Trail
Interior Health issues drug alert for Greater Trail

Police briefs
RCMP Briefs: Stolen bike recovered after social media post

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Talarico Place on Aug. 1. File photo
27 cases at Talarico Place COVID-19 outbreak in Castlegar

The Sergyeyev family poses in Istanbul, Turkey (Emre Senay’s hometown) in happier times during a visit in September 2021. Photo: Submitted
Ukrainian family reunites in the Kootenays