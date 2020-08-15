(Twitter @Interior_Health)

Interior Health issues drug and overdose alert for Kootenay Boundary

High amounts of respiratory-depressant substances found in samples tested at ANKORS

Interior Health has issued a drug and overdose alert for the Kootenay Boundary due to “samples of highly toxic amounts of fentanyl and benzodiazepines.”

The health authority says the illicit drug, tested at ANKORS, is sold as “Down,” and it is described as a purple, blue or pink pebbly substance.

The alert – effective now and until Aug. 21 – is for Trail, Nelson, Castlegar and Salmo.

Naloxone kits and training are available at ANKORS and at Interior Health public health and mental health and substance use offices. In Trail, these services run out of the Kiro Wellness Centre.

Last month marked a grim record with paramedics in B.C. responding to more than 2,700 overdose calls.

That’s roughly 87 calls to suspected overdoses each day.

The BC Coroners Service has yet to release the total number of lives lost due to illicit drugs for July, but health officials have warned the stats will likely follow a concerning uptick in recent months – linked to an increasingly toxic drug supply.

As B.C. grapples with two health crisis – the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing overdoses wreaking havoc in all corners of the province – this summer has been particularly troublesome for fatal drug poisonings.

ALSO READ: In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

In June, 175 British Columbians died of overdoses, surpassing the previous May record of 170 deaths. Eleven of the fatalities in June involved carfentanil, typically used as an elephant tranquilizer, according to toxicology reports.

That brought the six-month total of deaths in 2020 to 728, compared to 543 during the same time period in 2019.

Seventy-two per cent of the deaths this year have involved street-level fentanyl, a powerful opioid.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fentanylKootenay Boundary Regional Districtoverdose

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

Just Posted

Interior Health issues drug and overdose alert for Kootenay Boundary

High amounts of respiratory-depressant substances found in samples tested at ANKORS

Grand Forks-native heading to McGill on scholarship

Lydia McLellan will be joining the McGill University Martlets women’s hockey team this fall.

Kootenay Robusters park the dragon for the season

Robusters are working out at home and using individual kayaks to keep up paddling skills

Rossland city council shuts down proposed duplex development on Redstone Drive

Dozens of residents voiced their opposition to the project during a public hearing on Aug. 10

Nelson Innovation Centre to host pitch competition

Deadline to apply for the first of three events is Sept. 24

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Most Read