Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

Interior Health Logo

Interior Health (IH) announced on Monday, Nov. 9 it is launching a new program that will help patients book laboratory appointments safely.

As of Nov. 9, patients in Castlegar, Trail, Williams Lake, Cranbrook and Merritt can book lab appointments online or by phone through a new system. Currently, patients can only book through IH’s MyHealthPortal.

The health authority said the goal of the new online booking system is to enhance patient safety and convenience by supporting physical distancing measures, preventing crowds and minimizing wait times.

IH is also launching a new call centre for patients who wish to book their appointments by phone. The call centre can be reached at 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The call centre will be available at the same time the online booking system launches in communities.

In Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Revelstoke, the call centre and the online system will be available on Nov. 23. The two services will be available in Salmon Arm and Sicamous on Nov. 30.

The system will gradually be rolled out in other IH communities.

For more information on other launch dates, visit Interior Health’s website. To book an appointment, visit this website.

READ: Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Online lab booking available for Trail, Castlegar
Next story
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Just Posted

The online lab booking option is available at www.labonlinebooking.ca. Photo: Unsplash
Online lab booking available for Trail, Castlegar

Patients are required to register; online process is simple and quick

Photo: Trail Times
Crews called to West Trail house fire

Station 374 Trail and Station 372 Warfield attended the scene on Sunday afternoon

Harvey Handley releases the rock on his way to a close win over the Team Horan rink in Trail Retirees Curling. Photo: Tom Hall.
Trail Retiree Curling: Handley holds off Horan

Trail Retiree Curling highlighted Handley’s and Hall’s hot hands

Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Cody Schiavon scored the overtime winner in a 6-5 victory over the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday in Cranbrook. Jim Bailey photo.
Smoke Eaters take 3-2 Kootenay Cup lead over Bucks with OT win

Cody Schiavon scores overtime winner to lift Trail Smoke Eaters to 6-5 victory over Cranbrook Bucks.

Snow came early to the West Kootenay this year. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)
West Kootenay experiences frigid, snowy October

The region experienced one of its snowiest Octobers on record

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

The existing barn at RASTA Sanctuary is in need of a replacement. (Cole Schisler photo)
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescue

RASTA Sanctuary in Chemainus B.C. thought a new barn was out of reach until Pamela Anderson arrived

a
B.C. extends freeze on rent increases to July 2021 as second wave of COVID-19 continues

Rent increases have been frozen in B.C. since March 2020

Most Read