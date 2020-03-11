Interior Health says ophthalmology clinics will be offered two days a week in Nelson. File photo

Interior Health: Ophthalmology services return to Nelson in April

Twice weekly clinics will be available at Kootenay Lake Hospital

Interior Health says it will restart ophthalmology services at Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital on April 2.

In a statement Interior Health said ophthalmologist Faye Pesenti as well as a technician will be available for clinic services two days a week in Nelson. Ophthalmology is a school of medicine dedicated to eye disorders.

Pesenti and Marius Sheepers will also support cataract surgeries at Kootenay Lake Hospital as well as other services, according to the release.

“Interior Health will monitor and review ophthalmology services to ensure we are meeting the needs of patients in the region,” the health authority said.

The announcement comes after the retirement of Neville Maytom in February. Maytom, who practised in the West Kootenay for 30 years, told patients in September that Interior Health had no plans to replace him.

In the statement, Interior Health said it was investing over $100,000 in new equipment to support Pesenti’s clinics.

Donations to the Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation will help support the purchase of this equipment. For more information, visit their website at www.klhf.org.

Related: Nelson’s only ophthalmologist to retire in February

