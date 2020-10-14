A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez

Interior Health records three new COVID-19 cases, one person in ICU

The outbreak at Kelowna’s Calvary Chapel has been declared over

Interior Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 14, bringing the total case-count in the region to 585 since the pandemic began.

Twenty-nine cases remain active and one person is in intensive care with the virus.

The outbreak at Kelowna’s Calvary Chapel has been declared over. Seven cases were linked to that outbreak.

READ MORE: B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

B.C. as a whole recorded another near-record daily case count with 158 new infections confirmed across the province.

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C. Eighty-four of those people are battling the contagious illness in hospital, 24 from in the intensive care unit.

A further 3,608 people are under active public health monitoring due to being exposed to known cases.

Of the 10,892 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since January, 9,112 have recovered.

No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, leaving the total at 250 deaths.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani

Coronavirus

