Interior Health remains mum on capacity restrictions

Sporting and other indoor events in the Interior Health region are limited to half capacity, while elsewhere in B.C. this COVID-19 safety measure has been lifted. (Photo: Pixabay)

Interior Health (IH) remains silent on when it will lift capacity restrictions, despite much of the rest of the province already enjoying full stadiums and theatres.

In an emailed statement to Black Press Media, the health authority said there has been no change to the regional medical health orders at this time.

“We can confirm there is no change to the regional medical health officer orders at this time, as COVID-19 outbreaks continue to be circulating throughout the Interior region and are monitoring a number of ongoing outbreaks of concern,” said an IH spokesperson in the email.

This comes after IH did not provide an update after the province announced that it would lift capacity restrictions, despite explaining to the media that it would provide one on Oct. 22. As of Monday, Nov. 2, indoor organized events can have a maximum of 50 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity with proof of full vaccination. Outdoor-organized events can have a capacity of 5,000 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity with proof of full vaccination. Indoor organized events with less than 50 people and outdoor organized events with less than 100 people do not require proof of vaccination.

Many local businesses across the region are confused and frustrated at the regional health orders, demanding that IH provide an answer.

“As it stands today, many are left wondering if this means that someone who is attending a Western Hockey League game in Kelowna, Kamloops or Prince George is at higher risk than someone who is attending a Canucks game. They are all fully vaccinated so there should be no differential in level of risk,” said Dan Rogers, executive director for the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, in a press release on Oct. 21.

It is unclear when IH will update its regional medical health orders at this time.

