A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

Health officials are reporting 156 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health (IH) over the weekend.

A total of 8,414 people have been diagnosed with the virus since testing began. Around 93 per cent of diagnosed cases, 7,853 people, have recovered. While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447.

Currently, 17 people are hospitalized with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care.

IH did not report any new deaths over the weekend, leaving the region’s death toll at 114.

There remain two ongoing outbreaks in IH, both in Kelowna. The health authority provided the following update on outbreaks:

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 27 cases: 24 residents and three staff. That’s four more resident cases than last reported on Friday, March 26.

  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has 10 cases: five patients and five staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

The province announced several new health orders today, including the suspension of indoor dining, fitness and religious services. The changes come as the province noted more than 2,500 cases over the weekend and a steady uptick over the past few weeks.

READ MORE: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

Just Posted

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

Tracey Tetreau shares this captivating image taken just south of the Trail airport showing one of three turkey vultures drying out after the morning rain, March 24. Photo: Tracey Tetreau
What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
Shambhala Music Festival postponed to 2022

Tickets for the West Kootenay event can be redeemed in future years

DriveBC says an accident closed this stretch of Highway 3A northeast of Nelson on Monday morning. Illustration: Google Maps
UPDATE: Highway 3A reopens after accident

An incident closed the highway near Nelson

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

Issue caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine is called vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia

Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, associate professor of Indigenous Studies at UBCO, helped designed the new degree program. (University of British Columbia Okanagan)
Canada’s first Indigenous language degree to be offered at UBC Okanagan

The goal of the program is to increase the number of fluent Nsyilxcn speakers

Effective April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2023, the daily quota for cutthroat trout in St. Mary Lake will be reduced from five to zero. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
2021-23 BC Fishing Regulations see changes in Kootenay region

The daily quota for cutthroat trout in St. Mary Lake will be reduced from five to zero

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

(Metro Creative photo)
UPDATE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

Most Read