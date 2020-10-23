Interior Health reports 18 COVID-19 cases, highest daily count since July

The total of COVID-19 cases in the region is now at 662

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Interior Health (IH) region, with 18 new cases reported on Friday, Oct. 23.

The health authority said currently, there are 72 active cases, with those individuals in isolation.

Two people are in the hospital, with one person in the intensive care unit.

From the École de L’Anse-au-sable outbreak, IH announced six additional members of the school community tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 11. Approximately 160 people have been directed to self-isolate for 14 days since the outbreak was first announced.

“Although there has been an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, there are no new details related to the investigation to report,” IH said in a statement.

IH medical health officer Dr. Kamran Golmohammadi said the health authority is supporting the school community and continues to coordinate efforts to ensure the spread of the virus is minimized.

“We closely monitor all contacts and provide families with information so that we can detect a possible infection early,” Golmohammadi said.

“Following the detection of a case, we immediately implement additional measures. This approach will minimize the risk of public exposure.”

He added some family members of École de L’Anse-au-sable staff and students have been treated differently when they have been identified as contacts.

“It is crucial that our community support one another through this difficult time when our individual community members are impacted.”

“We urge everyone to remain calm and to support people, rather than create more fear and uncertainty through discrimination and prejudice,” he said.

IH also provided an update on Kelowna-based daycare, Building Blocks Educare, after it voluntarily closed its Gordon Road campus. Medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema said the daycare is resolving staffing impacts related to COVID-19.

“We are working closely with Building Blocks childcare centre on a cluster of COVID-19 cases affecting a select group of its childcare centre community,” Mema said.

“Cases of COVID-19 in the childcare setting are not unexpected. Interior Health public health is actively working with the childcare centre and we appreciate the excellent cooperation from their administrators and staff.”

IH said it will connect with individuals who need to self-isolate. If you don’t hear from the health authority, you don’t need to self-isolate or get tested.

Building Blocks’ Sutherland Avenue campus has not been impacted.

