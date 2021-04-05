Testing for fentanyl. Photo: The Canadian Press

Testing for fentanyl. Photo: The Canadian Press

Interior Health reports 23 suspected drug deaths in February

BC Coroners Service reported another deadly month due to drug fatalities.

The BC Coroners Service reported another deadly month in February due to drug fatalities.

The month counted a total of 155 suspected deaths due to drug toxicity, the largest number of deaths ever recorded in the month of February.

Interior Health (IH) reported 23 deaths in February and 48 since Jan. 1, 2021. Kootenay Boundary has had five illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2021, all five in January and none in February.

The latest numbers are down from January of this year when 174 people died from drug overdoses in that month alone – setting another record.

More recently, however, the Nelson Police Department reported that two people died in Nelson of drug poisonings.

The first death occurred Thursday, March 25, while the other came on Sunday, March 28 in the Cottonwood Falls and Railtown areas of Nelson.

”Although these events are unrelated and occurred days apart, NPD is reminding the public of current high dangers in the local illicit drug supply, which may draw a nexus to these events,” said the police statement.

It’s not clear what drugs were used, or if they contained fentanyl. The BC Coroners Service says illicit fentanyl and analogues have been detected in 87 per cent of drug fatalities between 2018 and 2020.

The toxic drug supply crisis claimed four lives in Trail last year. In IH there were 283 additional deaths due to overdoses in 2020, compared to a total of 114 COVID deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

February also marked 11 months straight in which more than 100 people have died each month from overdose in B.C.

The first two months of 2021 saw more than double the amount of deaths, 329, than over the same time period in 2020, when 156 people died.

From 2016 when the crisis was announced to 2020, the province has had 6,743 deaths due to illicit drug toxicity.

Also worrying is the increase in the number of people who have unprescribed benzodiazepines and its analogues, including etizolam (not licensed in Canada), in their systems when they overdose. This drug type increases the likelihood of overdose because combined with fentanyl, it interferes with breathing.

Advocates stress that work must be done to address the root causes of addiction, from mental-health issues like depression, anxiety and stress, to abuse and trauma.

The coroner’s report summarizes all unintentional illicit drug toxicity deaths in B.C. (accidental and undetermined) that occurred between January 1, 2011, and February 28, 2021, inclusive.

It includes confirmed and suspected illicit toxicity deaths. Data is subject to change as investigations are concluded.

fentanylKootenay Boundary Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders
Next story
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls

Just Posted

Nelson’s Amreesa Bhabra completes a snatch lift of 75 kilograms during her performance for the junior weightlifting nationals. Photo: Submitted
Nelson’s Amreesa Bhabra wins silver at junior weightlifting nationals

It was the 19 year old’s debut at the competition

A pigeon is reported to have caused injury to the head of a Trail man. (Note: not the pigeon in this photo) Photo: Unsplash
Trail RCMP recover gun magazine, report dog bite, pigeon attack

Greater Trail RCMP media brief includes details on found magazine, dog bite, pigeon peck

Testing for fentanyl. Photo: The Canadian Press
Interior Health reports 23 suspected drug deaths in February

BC Coroners Service reported another deadly month due to drug fatalities.

Nelson police fined organizers of a rally over the weekend. File photo
Nelson police issue fines to weekend COVID-19 restriction protesters

Three people were each fined $2,300 at the 150-person gathering

Ron Clarke is a Trail Times columnist.
Working and living abroad can be taxing

How about thinking beyond COVID-19?

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

Conservation officers use dogs trained to detect invasive zebra mussels on boats, and the skill comes in handy to check decorative aquarium moss balls that may be contaminated. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls

Boat checks next in battle to stop invasive zebra mussels

A view of Revelstoke from a helicopter. (Photo via Revelstoke Search and Rescue)
Search and rescue should be a last resort-Revelstoke Search and Rescue

‘We are happy to rescue you but not your stuff’

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 situation sends chill through NHL’s North Division

Vancouver’s situation brings home for the rest of Canada’s NHL clubs the pitfalls of operating in a pandemic

Most Read