Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

Health officials have identified an additional 42 cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health (IH) region on Thursday (April 1), with a total of 832 cases recorded throughout the province.

No new deaths were recorded in the region, with the IH death toll still sitting at 115. Sixteen people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care.

A total of 8,587 people across the region have been diagnosed with the virus, with 517 of those cases still active. 7,954 of those who contracted the virus have since recovered.

Updates on current outbreaks from IH are as follows:

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 27 cases: 24 residents and three staff.

Kelowna General Hospital: unit 5B has 10 cases: five patients and five staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak. Unit 4E has two cases: one patient and one staff.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Level 3 surgical unit has five cases: three patients and two staff.

