Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

This brings the total number of cases in the region since testing began to 1,899.

A total of 570 cases are active, 18 of which are in hospital. None of those cases are in intensive care.

IH declared the outbreak at Orchard Manor in Kelowna over. One case was linked to the outbreak.

Premier John Horgan disclosed on Wednesday that the COVID-19 cluster in Revelstoke was caused by people travelling to the area for skiing. A total of 46 cases have been noted in that community.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that a hockey team in the Interior travelled to Alberta and brought the virus back with them. Henry said “dozens” of people have been affected and the virus has spread in the community.

Three people have died from the virus in IH since the pandemic began.

Across the province, health officials reported 834 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths.

That brings the total death toll to 469. Total cases have reached 34,728, of which 8,941 are currently active. There are 337 people in hospital with the virus, of whom 79 are in ICU or critical care.

There are currently 54 active outbreaks in long-term care and seven in acute care, with a total of 1,472 people affected. Of those, residents make up just over one-third of cases.

“We are continuing to see unchecked transmission,” Henry said. “The need to follow provincial health orders is so important.”

